Scammers may offer recent graduates high paying, easy, entry-level jobs. Con artists are skilled at drawing new grads in by promoting unrealistic wages for generally labeled job positions, such as “virtual assistant” or “customer service rep.” They may ask for your personal information, including your bank account and Social Security number, claiming they need it to set up direct deposit or file taxes. In other cases, scammers require you to pay for training. In yet another version, you may be “accidentally” overpaid with a fake check and asked to send back the extra funds.
If you are considering a job with a company you aren’t familiar with, do some research before you complete an application or agree to an interview. Make sure the company has legitimate contact information, and the position is posted on their corporate website. Scammers often steal the names of real companies for their phony job postings.