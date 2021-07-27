Pastries on the Patio
Join Mary on the patio for coffee and pastries on the patio 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5.
The TGP gardens are blooming and the Gathering Green space is growing.
Have aches and pains questions? Bring them to the free blood pressure screening
This is the perfect opportunity to get your blood pressure checked and ask questions about an ache or pain. On the second and fourth Wednesday of every month the blood pressure readings will start at 10:30 am and last till 11:30 am. Please wait outside the conference room for your turn. The next screening is Wednesday, August 11.
Daytime Bingo
Bingo games are back inside the building 1:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12. We will be meeting in the dining room like we usually do but with the tables spaced out. Cash prizes will be awarded. There is a small cost per card with a maximum of four cards. Snacks and beverages will be available. You never know you might be lucky and yell “BINGO.”
The Gathering Place is a nonprofit senior activity center at 715 Campus St. All ages may participate. See www.gatheringplacemilton.com for more information or call 608-868-3500.