The Rock County Genealogical Society will host a free live Zoom webinar at 6:30 p.m. on March 2. Family history speaker, Thomas MacEntee will present DNA, Genealogy, and Privacy: Handling the Double-Edged Sword. As the popularity of personal DNA testing has increased, media attention has focused on cold cases solved using DNA. MacEntee will discuss DNA privacy concerns, risks of sharing genealogy research with online “strangers,” the privacy practices of the five major DNA labs, current laws and regulations, role of law enforcement, and what to expect in the future. Register at the RCGS website: www.rcgswi.org/events--speakers. A handout link will be provided at the time of the webinar.
Trending Now
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.