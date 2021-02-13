The Rock County Genealogical Society will host a free live Zoom webinar at 6:30 p.m. on March 2. Family history speaker, Thomas MacEntee will present DNA, Genealogy, and Privacy: Handling the Double-Edged Sword. As the popularity of personal DNA testing has increased, media attention has focused on cold cases solved using DNA. MacEntee will discuss DNA privacy concerns, risks of sharing genealogy research with online “strangers,” the privacy practices of the five major DNA labs, current laws and regulations, role of law enforcement, and what to expect in the future. Register at the RCGS website: www.rcgswi.org/events--speakers. A handout link will be provided at the time of the webinar.

