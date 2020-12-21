On September 17, 1862, Arthur D. Hamilton, a young corporal in the Union Army and Milton Academy student just two years prior, fell wounded at the epic battle of Antietam. Not far from Hamilton was his Milton Academy comrade Samuel M. Bond. The story goes that Bond carried his wounded friend three miles to a field hospital where Hamilton soon died of his wounds. Bond took it upon himself to bury Hamilton in a cemetery in Keedysville, Maryland.
Hamilton, whose family owned land next to what became the Milton College campus, was the first Milton soldier killed in action during the Civil War. Milton’s local chapter of the Grand Army of the Republic, the veterans group for Union soldiers, bore the name of AD Hamilton until the chapter was disbanded in the 1930s.
Bond survived the battle of Antietam and, remarkably, the 43 other engagements he experienced during the four-year conflict as a member of Wisconsin’s famed Iron Brigade. Fredericksburg, Second Bull Run, Gettysburg, the Wilderness, Spotsylvania, Cold Harbor – Bond was there. He was wounded at the battles of the first Bull Run, Gainesville and Gettysburg. In addition to Hamilton, Bond witnessed the combat deaths of at least two other Milton Academy alum – Everett Moon at Gainesville and William Wineger at Gettysburg.
Following the war, Bond returned to his family’s Milton farm for a while and then lived around the Midwest as a rail conductor before settling back in Milton in the 1880s. Bond was a very active member of the AD Hamilton Post 60 Department of Wisconsin GAR until his death in 1920.
In 1913, Bond assisted Milton College student Alva Edward Garey in completing a thesis titled Students of Milton Academy Who Served in the Civil War. It is an extensive piece of research that chronicles brief histories of the more than 310 soldiers with Milton Academy ties who served in the conflict. Considering the size of the Academy from the time it was founded by Joseph Goodrich in 1844 through the next 17 years prior to the outbreak of the war, that is an eye-popping number, representing a substantial percentage of the male students who attended classes at the Academy during those years.
That is no coincidence. Goodrich founded our community and Milton Academy on some very basic principles – one of the most notable was the abolition of slavery. There is a direct correlation to the abolitionists principles on which the community was founded to the high number of young Academy men who turned their abolitionist advocation to the battlefield.
As the Milton College Preservation Society considers its renovations and tour narrative revisions at Main Hall, it is these types of stories that will be highlighted. These types of stories will serve to illustrate the connections of Milton College and the Milton community. Main Hall was constructed in 1855, just 11 years following the founding of the school, to replace the original Academy building constructed by Goodrich across the park from his Milton House.
With its chapel, library and large meeting spaces, Main Hall served as a community focal point for several decades prior to construction of other community facilities. It is that community connection we wish to re-establish through history storytelling and encouraging community access to Main Hall’s two unique meeting spaces.
In 2021 we will be converting one of the Main Hall rooms to Alva Garey’s research to tell the many remarkable stories of Milton Academy’s early devotion to abolitionism and, subsequently, personal involvement in the Civil War. The stories of Samuel M. Bond and AD Hamilton are merely two of the unique histories to be told.
Like many projects of this scale, this is one domino in a series that will be toppled in a certain order. The first domino fell earlier this year with the great progress made by Mieke Miller in converting a large room into a partial timeline history of the college. The next domino, already in motion, is the expansion of Main Hall’s Athletic Hall of Fame Room. The current exhibit will be expanded to an adjoining room to better display the many trophies, plaques, artifacts and uniforms held in the Main Hall collection. The space will allow for the presentation of dazzling wall-size imagery utilizing the many quality photographs in the collection.
Poster boards have been designed to present the photos and bios of the 70-plus members of the Milton College Athletic Hall of Fame. This project further highlights the connections between the Milton community and the college. Members of today’s Milton community are sure to marvel at the familiarity of those connections – perhaps not ever having been previously aware. The Milton College Athletic HOF includes many Milton High School graduates including George Crandall, Muril Werfal, Stu Shadel, Lawrence Dickoff, Jack Reed, Russell Polan, Vernon Loofboro, Jack Brown, Ethlyn Sayre Shadel, Bill Lipke, Louis Sunby and Lon Sherman, just to name a few. Also included are familiar area civic, business and education leaders such as Rollin Natter, Frank Bua, Ted Scalissi, Ron Grovesteen, Jack Gregory and Rudy Gaddini.
With any luck, we’ll have both of these projects completed by this time next year. It is our hope that once Covid passes, people in the community utilize the newly renovated Main Hall chapel and meeting spaces for weddings, receptions, recitals, showers, and other gatherings to reconnect with the Milton College traditions.
And while they are here, people can view the unique, 177-year histories of those connections.
The Milton College Preservation Society, an affiliate member of the Wisconsin State Historical Society, owns and operates Main Hall, 513 College St. The museum and archives in Main Hall are a tribute to the liberal arts college that began as an academy in 1844 and closed in 1982.
