Rock County Public Health Department is hosting a Facebook live event to review Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) findings. Faleasha Gallagher, a Master of Public Health student at University of Wisconsin-Madison, will be the presenter.

All community members are encouraged to attend the virtual presentation at 6 p.m. Feb. 17 on the Rock County Wisconsin Public Health Department Facebook page.

The presentation will be 15 minutes and include time for questions.

Learn about projects the Health Equity Alliance of Rock County did to improve the health of Rock County.

