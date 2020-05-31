Devin Servin, son of Brad and Jodi Servin of Milton, graduated May 16, 2020, from Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois.
Servin was selected as the 2020 College of Liberal of Arts and Science Outstanding Student – Outstanding Student in History.
He graduated Summa Cum Laude from Bradley University with a Bachelor of Arts in History and Social Studies Education and High School Education with a 4.0 on a 4.0 scale.
A virtual graduation ceremony was held May 16 and in-person ceremony is planned for December. In December, Devin will have the honor of carrying the College of Liberal of Arts and Science Banner when the graduates walk down the aisle.
