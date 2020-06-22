“Case of the Mondays,” a short film by Milton High School students (Red Hawk Media) was recognized for Best Use of Genre and received fifth place in The 10 Day Film Challenge. Three hundred schools participated.
The nationwide challenge gives students 10 days to create original short films based on the backstory, a prop, a line of dialog, a cinematic technique and a genre that must be included in the move. Then, 10 school days later, a movie (3-4 minutes) must be complete.
Milton’s film also received honorable mention for Best Opening Title Sequence.
MHS students who made the video include Tate Grogan, Altea Houk, Josh Hurley, Riley Jauch, Muadin Jusufi, David Lopez, Kopen Luebke, Steven Nhem and Dawson Read.
Original Music in the film was composed by music theory class taught by Erik Meinertz
To watch the short film, visit the Red Hawk Media YouTube channel.
