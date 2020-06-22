UW-Madison
UW-Madison named these Milton students to the honor roll, dean’s list and dean’s honor list for the spring 2020 semester:
Molly Burki, dean’s honor list; Christine Gerbitz, dean’s list; Holly Gunnink, dean’s list; Gabe Hanna, dean’s list; Alyssa Hillmann, dean’s list; Grant Kosharek, dean’s list; Marcella Mitchell, dean’s list; Kathryn Ploszaj, high honor roll; Alexis Reily, dean’s list; Olivia Rigg, dean’s list; Nathanael Rolsma, dean’s list; Carter Schmidt, dean’s list; Catherine Vickerman, dean’s list; and Luke Wheeler, dean’s list.
