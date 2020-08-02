Numerous school districts in Wisconsin have announced plans for virtual learning in the fall. That means more time spent focusing on a computer monitor or tablet.
Parents often hear about how too much electronics usage can impact a child’s eyes, but SSM Health Davis Duehr Dean Eye Care experts say this is no time to panic.
“In general, we don’t have a major concern about screen time causing harm for school-aged kids,” says Dr. Katherine Hare, SSM Health Pediatric Ophthalmologist. “That’s as long as kids are taking breaks and getting outside. We do have reason to believe that too much indoor time and possibly extended near-focusing can predispose children to myopia, often called nearsightedness.”
Digital eye strain can also be a concern for people who work on a computer or tablet for long periods of time. A common component of eye strain is dry eyes, because we don’t blink as much when looking at a screen. Generally this affects adults more than kids but some kids are bothered by it. This can usually be managed by taking frequent breaks and making an effort to blink more often but artificial tears can be used as needed to help.
“There is a muscle in our eye that helps the lens sustain near focus, and we refer to this ability as ‘accommodation,’ says Hare. “And kids’ eyes are really good at accommodating so it’s not usually a problem.”
Hare does add that some children have an underlying condition that causes them to focus more than is usual. This can cause a lot of eye fatigue and headaches. If a child is having headaches or eye fatigue associated with reading or near-focusing, she encourages parents to schedule a comprehensive eye exam.
Kids and adults should all practice the 20-20-20 rule. That means after 20 minutes of near-focusing, look 20 feet away for 20 seconds. It will help relax our eyes and help ward off any possible fatigue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.