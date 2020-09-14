Pastries on the Patio
Join Mary JJ at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22, on the patio for good conversation and sweet treats. Social distancing will be followed. Masks are required except when eating. Call TGP at 608-868-3500 for reservations.
Book and/or Puzzle Exchange
If you are looking for a book to read or a puzzle to tackle you can come to The Gathering Place front driveway any Wednesday from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. We will have a table of books outside (unless it’s raining hard!). Drive up in the front of the building or in the parking lot and look through the books/puzzles. Take home one or two at a time. Return books and puzzles to a tote marked “returns.”
Exercise Classes
Two exercise classes will be offered on the patio. There is a cost for both.
On Thursday a stretching class will take place at 10:45 a.m. This is a drop-in class. No pre-registration required.
On Friday yoga class at 9:30 a.m. This is a Level 1 yoga class. Participants new to yoga should contact Katie O’Brien before attending, at 608-295-2707. Those with previous yoga experience can drop in, no pre-registration required.
The Gathering Place is a nonprofit senior activity center at 715 Campus St. All ages may participate. See www.gatheringplacemilton.com for more information or call 608-868-3500.
