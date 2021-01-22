The University of Wisconsin-Madison recognized the following students from Milton who have been named to the Dean's List for the fall semester of the 2020-2021 academic year:
- Noelle Buggs, College of Agricultural & Life Science.
- Caroline Burki, College of Letters and Science.
- Annika Carter, School of Education.
- Samantha Dahl, School of Education.
- Christine Gerbitz, School of Education.
- Holly Gunnink, School of Education.
- Libby Halma, School of Pharmacy, Dean’s High Honor Roll.
- Gabe Hanna, School of Education.
- Andrew Hermanson, College of Agricultural & Life Science.
- Marci Jacobson, College of Letters and Science.
- Rae Johnson, College of Agricultural & Life Science.
- Cinthya Nguyen, College of Letters and Science.
- Olivia Rigg, School of Education.
- Nathanael Rolsma, College of Letters and Science.
- Lindsey Samuelsen, College of Agricultural & Life Science.
- Jakob Snow, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
- Sawyer Sullivan, School of Business.
- Catherine Vickerman, College of Agricultural & Life Science.
- Courtney Weberpal, College of Letters and Science.
Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Most call the honor "dean's list", but some grant the "Dean's Honor List" and "Dean's High Honor List."
