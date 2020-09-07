Amid continued concerns about COVID-19, the board of Choral Union has decided to cancel its fall season and concerts in early December 2020.
"It is with great regret that we have cancelled rehearsals and our fall performance, but it is the only responsible thing to do," said Karl Westlund, president of Choral Union. "It's the first time since 1912 that we have cancelled our season. Even during both World Wars, Choral Union continued to present annual concerts."
This spring, after just one rehearsal, as churches and schools were closing down, the board decided the concert planned for mid-May needed to be canceled. And then, earlier this summer, the board decided it was best to cancel this fall’s season also.
Choral Union Artistic Director and Conductor Richard Severing said, “Singing has been identified as one of the easiest ways to spread the coronavirus, and out of concern for our members of the chorus and the audience, we needed to cancel. We hope that we will be able to reschedule both of our canceled programs in the coming year.”
Associate Conductor Marie Severing added, “Canceling our concerts has been hard on our singers, because singing is a way of life for so many of us. Some of our members have sung in Choral Union for more than 40 years.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.