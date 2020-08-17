Saturday, Aug. 22, Freedom Fest
The focus for Freedom Fest, hosted by New Life Assembly of God, in Janesville is compassion
From 4-8 p.m. event organizers will be:
Be giving away 25,000 pounds of groceries and fresh produce.
Distributing 500 backpacks full of school supplies.
Distributing thousands of articles of clothing. Temperature checks and face masks will be required when walking through the clothing tent, where you will be able to select some new items for free.
Providing free haircuts. Temperature checks and face masks will be required for the duration of the haircut.
Freedom Fest will conclude with a fireworks show, schedule to begin at about 8:45 p.m.
Event organizers asking you to view the fireworks from your home or vehicles, where possible. Alternatively, the north field is marked with 10-foot-by-10-foot square pods to encourage social distancing.
Food vendors will be on site selling food, which can be eaten at picnic tables (cleaned by a sanitation team member after each use) or at one of north fields’ socially distanced viewing pods.
CDC guidelines, including wearing a mask, will be encouraged.
Sunday, Aug. 30, Food Truck Rally
Milton Public Library will hold a scaled back food truck rally from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Six trucks will be parked on the east side of town. “Think of it as a food scavenger hunt!” Stormy’s Grilled Cheese will be at the library. Kona Ice will be at the school district office building. Route 26 Hamburger Stand will be at Blackhawk Community Credit Union, Autentica will be at Milton East Elementary. Rock City Roasters will be at the Milton House Museum. Little Luzon will be at Northleaf Winery. Make a purchase at at least three trucks and be entered to win a prize basket featuring goodies from local businesses. A percentage of the proceeds from each truck will benefit the library.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
4-7 p.m.– “Pawty” and open house, One-year anniversary celebration of White Dog Inn, 2400 E. Manogue Road. Ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. Door prize drawings, tours. Donate to Paddy’s Paws or Albert’s Dog Lounge dog rescues and learn more about these organizations.
Sept. 26
Motors for Morgan. Cars and bikes welcome to participate. Ride starts and ends at Riders In, 721 Center Ave., Janesville. Registration 9-11 a.m., ride at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $20 per individual or $35 per couple. Includes meal and car decal. Rain or shine. RSVP on Facebook at Motors for Morgan or Morgan’s CMV Journey.
Ongoing
Library open for browsing
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Wednesdays and Sundays. Computer use by appointment. Call 608-868-7462 to schedule a time slot. More information available at www.miltonpubliclibrary.org/covid-19.
Food pantry
If you live in the Milton School District you can get help from the Milton Food Pantry, 36 Hilltop Drive, once a month. Call 608-868-1166 or stop in.
The food pantry is open the first and third Monday each month from 6-7:30 p.m. and each Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. (except holidays).
The food pantry is also open Wednesday mornings from 9-11 a.m. Because these hours are primarily for deliveries, please call before coming in on Wednesday morning.
Need help?
Help also is available from United Way’s 211, a free, confidential referral and information helpline and website that connects people of all ages and from all communities to the essential health and human services they need, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Connect with a 211 specialist is a toll-free call by dialing 211, text your zip code to 898211, or visit 211wisconsin.org to conduct a key word search of the extensive database. Social service providers interested in registered their programs with 211 may also dial 211 or visit 211wisconsin.org for more information.
