As kids, many of us pouted or scowled when our parents made us wear our siblings’ hand-me-downs.
As we become parents, however, we learn how expensive new clothing is and how important hand-me-downs can be.
In April, Milton area mom Jolyn Stankus was honored as an Ambassador of Kindness for the charitable work she does clothing the community in its own hand-me-downs.
The award, given by Brenda and Cliff O’Beirne of Milton, celebrates “Intentional Acts of Kindness” within the community.
Over the last 20 years, the couple has given out an annual $500 scholarship, known as The Intentional Acts of Kindness Scholarship, to 26 local college students who stand out for their charitable acts.
After years of sifting through nominations, the O’Beirnes began to see many people who were not students being nominated and recognized by others for their generous acts and kindness. This outpouring of support within the community inspired the O’Beirnes to create the Ambassador of Kindness Award.
Stankus won the award for her Moms on a Mission Exchange, or MOME (pronounced Mommy or Mom-E). MOME is a free monthly clothing exchange for families or individuals in the Milton community who need new clothing.
In the 11 years since MOME opened, it has served about 120 families.
The premise behind the clothing swap is simple: “Bring a bag, Take a bag.”
As people go through different phases of life, children outgrow clothes, adults gain or lose weight or need different clothes for various reasons. MOME gives the opportunity to exchange their unneeded, outgrown clothing for gently used clothes.
Though clothing and donations are always needed, no one is turned away for not having clothes to exchange. No is turned away because of their faith or income, either.
Stankus works with local consignment stores and others in the community to make sure there is plenty of nice, gently used clothing in a variety of sizes and styles, for anyone in need.
The exchange is run by Stankus, her family and volunteers, and MOME is funded mostly by donations from the community. Stankus admits she covers a lot of the operation costs out of her own pocket.
MOME’s clothing swap is held once a month, typically the second Saturday of each month, at 604 W. Madison Ave, Milton. The exact
dates and times on the exchange are posted on its Facebook page (search “moms on a mission exchange”).
This year, Stankus hopes to hold the exchange every other Saturday and double the number of families it is able to help.
To learn more about donating or volunteering your time, visit its Facebook page or email mome.wi_jolyn@yahoo.com