The Rock County Land Conservation Department is taking orders for its yearly Tree and Shrub Sale. Inventory of trees and shrubs is low, order now to reserve your trees for April pickup. Trees and shrubs come in single species bundles of 10 for $20, 25 for $27.50, or 50 for $50 plus tax. All seedlings are bare root. Burr Oak and Fraser Fir are available.

Find the order form at the Rock County Land Conservation Department website http://www.co.rock.wi.us/land-conservation-tree-shrub-sale or call 608-754-6617, Ext. 3.

