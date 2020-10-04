Young Auditorium will hold a virtual telethon Thursday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m. “From Our Home To Yours” is a digital video presentation featuring performances donated by some of Young Auditorium’s most beloved theatrical artists and musicians. All proceeds from this event will support Young Auditorium’s general operations fund, reinforcing the venue’s efforts to provide the highest quality arts entertainment and community outreach programs.
Participating artists like The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra, magician Bill Blagg, and the South Chicago Dance Theatre have each called Young Auditorium home at least for an evening or two in the past.
To watch the virtual fundraiser, and to make a donation, visit the Young Auditorium From Our Home To Yours website (https://www.uww.edu/youngauditorium/2020-home), or tune in to the Young Auditorium YouTube page starting Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. While viewers are encouraged to participate during premiere week (Oct. 15-22), the video presentation will remain available through the end of the calendar year. No purchase is necessary, but donations are encouraged.
