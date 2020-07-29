The Milton Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the second year of its Milton Leadership Institute (MLI).
The program is an opportunity for individuals new to the community, emerging leaders at businesses in Milton, and/or current residents or business leaders who want to make a larger impact.
Participants will learn about themselves and their leadership style and conflict management, communication and presentation skills. They will also learn about the inner workings of city government, the school district, the history of Milton, tourism/visitor opportunities, nonprofit needs and benefits; tour some of Milton’s businesses, and learn about economic development occurring in and around Milton. Finally, they will work in a group with other MLI participants on a community project.
Members of the MLI 2019-20 Class still working on completing their group projects are Alyssa Berg (Milton Area Youth Center), Delaney Blabaum (Dave’s Ace Hardware), Mark Brudos (Charter NEX), Aimee Budres (Diamond Assets), Owen Butler (Northwestern Mutual), Ryan Koenig (Making Dreams Realty), Ashlee Kunkel (Milton Public Library), Rhonda Mitchell (Mitchell House Coffee), Danielle Rogers (Badger State Maintenance), Caralyne Silha (Milton High School student), Elle Swart (Wells Fargo Advisors) and Marisa Walton (Bank of Edgerton/Milton).
More information and the MLI application can be found at www.visitmilton.com/Join-the-Chamber/Committees-Programs. Applications are due on Aug. 14, and the program begins on Sept. 15.
Contact MLI facilitator and sponsor from Revels Consulting LLC, Jennifer Revels with questions at jrevels@revelsconsulting.com or (608) 295-2293 or Dani Stivarius at execdir@visitmilton.com or (608) 868-6222.
