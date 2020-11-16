Traditional holiday gatherings may have a whole new look this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But cooks will still rely on one universal ingredient —energy.
When compared to the other necessary ingredients for the holiday meal, energy remains one of the lowest cost items.
“Although there may be fewer friends and family at your table this Thanksgiving, the value you get from safe, reliable and affordable electric or natural gas remains the same,” said Linda Mattes, Alliant Energy’s vice president for customer operations. “We’re proud to power whatever celebration you have this year. On behalf of our employees, we wish everyone a joyful Thanksgiving and encourage you to gather as safely as possible.”
For Alliant Energy’s customers, the average cost to cook Thanksgiving dinner is $1.56 when using electricity, and $0.37 with gas appliances.
Here is a breakdown comparing electric vs. natural gas:
— 16 lb. stuffed turkey roasted in an oven for 3.5 hours: electric ($0.89); natural gas ($0.22)
— Pan of mashed potatoes cooked on the stove for 20 minutes: electric ($0.10); natural gas ($0.02)
— Gravy cooked on the stove for 10 minutes: electric ($0.05);
natural gas ($0.01)
— Dinner rolls baked in the oven for 30 minutes: electric ($0.13); natural gas ($0.03)
— Green bean casserole baked in an oven for 30 minutes: electric ($0.13); natural gas ($0.03)
— Two pumpkin pies baked in an oven for one hour: electric ($0.26); natural gas ($0.06)
