The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has put together a running list of some free or low-cost webinars hosted by Wisconsin nonprofit organizations that can help you get started adding a few native plants to your yard or help you take it up a notch.
Xerces Society Webinar Series – Feb. 16-May 26, 2021
Topics for these webinars range from Community Solutions to Reduce Pesticide Use, to Buying Bee-Safe Plants, to Beneficial Invertebrates in Our Soil.
Western Great Lakes Bird And Bat Observatory Webinars – Feb. 17-June 16, 2021
Check out this free series to learn you you can "Help Birds, Pollinators and Your Community." Advanced registration is required.
Monarch Joint Venture Monarch Conservation Webinars – Feb. 23-Dec. 21, 2021
Tune in to these free webinars to learn about topics ranging from “The Beauty and Resilience of Prairie,” to an overview of threats and population trends and monarch reproduction.
Friends of Wehr Nature Center Manage Your Yard Naturally –March 31, 2021
Join the Friends of Wehr Nature Center to learn how to manage your garden and yard for pollinators and beneficial insects during the off season. The session begins at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $12 per person, $10 for Milwaukee County residents or $7 for Friends of Wehr. Registration is required by March 29, 2021.
More information can be found at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/endangeredresources/nativeplants.html.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.