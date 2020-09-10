The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater is excited to announce the fall concerts for the department of Music. In order to keep audience members and the campus community safe, the department has chosen to offer digital programming for the semester in place of live events. This will include the Music Mosaics series and two large ensemble concerts, Whitewater Symphony Orchestra and the Symphonic Wind Ensemble. Tickets for each concert become available three weeks prior to digital content being available, see the dates below, and may be purchased online at tickets.uww.edu or by phone at (262) 472-2222. Once tickets are purchased, all ticketholders will receive an email with the link for content when it becomes live.
Music Mosaics fall concerts include:
Beethoven at 250, MyungHee Chung, piano
The Music Mosaics Concert Series always begins with Chung’s incredible prowess over keys in black and white, and this year is no exception. In honor of Beethoven’s 250th Birthday, Chung will perform a solo piano concert comprised entirely of Beethoven’s compositions.
Tickets for this digital concert go on sale now through September 27, 2020. The link for digital content will be sent to ticketholders on September 28, 2020 and will be available for viewing through October 12, 2020. Single tickets are $13 and family viewing tickets (2+ individual viewers) are $26. These ticket rates include all taxes and fees.
Haunted! Flute and Friends
Join Cristina Ballatori for an evening of spooky chamber music for flute; including Antonio Bazzini’s “La Ronde de Lutins, Op. 25”; Toru Takemitsu’s “Voice for Solo Flutist”; Payton MacDonald’s “Devil Dance”, and Andre Jolivet’s “Chant de Linos”. Cristina Ballitori, flute will be joined by Kevin Chance, piano and more.
Tickets for this digital concert go on sale October 19, 2020 and are available through November 8, 2020. The link for digital content will be sent to ticketholders on November 9, 2020 and will be available for viewing through November 23, 2020. Single tickets are $13 and family viewing tickets (2+ individual viewers) are $26. These ticket rates include all taxes and fees.
Faculty Jazz – A Tribute to Charlie “Yardbird” Parker
The great jazz legend Charlie “Yardbird” Parker would have turned 100 this past August. Charlie Parker was the legendary Grammy Award–winning jazz saxophonist who, with Dizzy Gillespie, invented the musical style called bop or bebop. The Faculty Jazz Ensemble performs a tribute to “Yardbird”. The ensemble includes: Michael Hackett, trumpet; Matt Sintchak, saxophone; Rob Hodson, piano; Brad Townsend, bass; and Devin Drobka, drummer.
Tickets for this digital concert go on sale November 10, 2020 and are available through November 30, 2020. The link for digital content will be sent to ticketholders on December 1, 2020 and will be available for viewing through December 15, 2020. Single tickets are $13 and family viewing tickets (2+ individual viewers) are $26. These ticket rates include all taxes and fees.
Whitewater Symphony Orchestra
The Whitewater Symphony Orchestra is the flagship orchestra at UW-Whitewater and includes woodwinds, brass, percussion, and strings. In addition to performing 2-3 concerts each semester, the Symphony Orchestra tours semi-annually. Repertoire selections focus on standard symphonic masterworks, but include a variety of works from the classical period to modern day. Each year student concerto soloists are selected to perform with the orchestras through the annual concerto competition and members of the music faculty at UW-Whitewater make guest solo appearances with the orchestras.
Tickets for this digital concert go on sale November 9, 2020 and are available through November 22, 2020. The link for digital content will be sent to ticketholders on November 23, 2020 and will be available for viewing through December 7, 2020. Single tickets are $13 and family viewing tickets (2+ individual viewers) are $26. These ticket rates include all taxes and fees.
Symphonic Wind Ensemble
The UW-Whitewater Symphonic Wind Ensemble is the premiere wind and percussion ensemble on campus. SWE has distinguished itself internationally, nationally, and regionally and honors include being the first university band from Wisconsin to perform at Carnegie Hall. The Symphonic Wind Ensemble has performed by invitation at conventions of the British Association of Symphonic Bands and Ensembles, College Band Directors National Conference and the National Association of Music Educators.
Tickets for this digital concert go on sale November 9, 2020 and are available through November 22, 2020. The link for digital content will be sent to ticketholders on November 23, 2020 and will be available for viewing through December 7, 2020. Single tickets are $13 and family viewing tickets (2+ individual viewers) are $26. These ticket rates include all taxes and fees.
Music continues to make our lives brighter during these unprecedented times. By purchasing a ticket to one of the digital concert offerings, audiences can continue to support the UW-Whitewater Department of Music students and programs into the future. Tickets are available by calling (262) 472-2222 or online at tickets.uww.edu.
