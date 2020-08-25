The Gathering Place, closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is getting creative with entertainment outdoors or at home.
Painting Class !
We are going to try having a painting class with Katie Swanson on Wednesday, Sept. 2 from 1-3 p.m. The class will be held outside on the lower patio. Everyone will have to wear a mask and stay a distance from each other. We have several large glass tables to use. Limited to six people. The painting will be of flowers. The cost is $30 paid to the instructor that day. You do have to register by calling TGP (608) 868-3500.
Exercise Classes
On Thursday mornings we have stretching class at 10:45 a.m. on the patio. It is a drop in class so no pre- registration required. Cost is $3. On Friday mornings we have yoga class at 9:30 a.m. on the patio. This is a Level 1 yoga class. Participants new to yoga should contact Katy before attending, at (608) 295-2707. Those with previous yoga experience can drop in no pre-registration required.
The Gathering Place is a nonprofit senior activity center at 715 Campus St. All ages may participate. See www.gatheringplacemilton.com for more information. To register for programs, call 608-868-3500.
