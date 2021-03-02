The Milton Fund is now accepting grant applications for its annual grant cycle. The application deadline is April 1.
The Milton Fund seeks to fund projects or programs that enhance the arts, health and human services, historic preservation, education, economic development, senior services, etc. in the Milton, WI area. Charitable non-profit organizations serving the people of Milton, WI are eligible to apply. Requests from individuals are not eligible.
Since 1996, the Milton Fund has given back nearly $243,000 since the fund’s creation.
Application forms are available online at www.cfsw.org. Please go to the Open Grant Applications page. All applications must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. on April 1. Incomplete or late applications will not be considered.
The Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin serves to match charitable donors with the needs of communities in the following counties: Rock, Walworth, Crawford, Iowa, Lafayette, Green, Grant, and Vernon. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization with assets in excess of $70 million. For more information on the Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin or the Milton Fund, call (608) 758-0883 or visit www.cfsw.org.
