The Rock County Land Conservation Department is taking orders for its yearly Tree and Shrub Sale. Distribution is usually around mid-April. Trees and shrubs are bare root seedlings in single species units of 10 for $20, bundles of 25 for $27.50, or 50 for $50 plus tax. Stock as of last week: Burr Oak, 18-24 inch seedlings, Fraser Fir, 12-16 inch seedlings, Red Oak, 18-24 inch seedlings, Sugar Maple, 18-24 inch seedlings, White Pine, 7-15 inch seedlings, and White Spruce, 7-15 inch seedlings. Shrubs: Nannyberry, 18-24 inch seedlings and Silky Dogwood, 18-24 inch seedlings. Tree protectors and Root Dip Planting Gel are also available.

Find the order form, wind break designs, and more information at the Rock County Land Conservation Department website http://www.co.rock.wi.us/land-conservation-tree-shrub-sale or call (608) 754-6617 Ext. 3 during normal business hours.

This sale runs from September until April every year and features limited stock of a variety of tree and shrub species with the best selection early.

