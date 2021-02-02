David Michael Samuelsen, of Milton, was selected for promotion to the rank of brigadier general, and assigned to assume the position of the deputy commanding general for operations, at the 200th Military Police Command of the United States Army Reserve, headquartered at Fort Meade in Maryland. The son of Thor and Birgit Samuelsen of Edgerton, Samuelsen enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1987. He transferred to the Army in 1993, when he enlisted in the Wisconsin Army National Guard, and subsequently commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Military Police Corps in July 1994. "I feel very fortunate and blessed to be selected,” said Samuelsen of his promotion.
He has held several key positions in his career. In his new role as the deputy commanding general for operations, he will be primarily responsible for the sustained readiness of soldiers and units across the command for possible deployments in support of the overall Army mission. The 200th is the Department of Defense's largest law enforcement formation.
Samuelsen has received numerous awards and decorations in his career, including the Army Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal and the Army Achievement Medal. Samuelsen currently resides in Milton, with his wife, Erin. His daughter, Lindsey is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. His son, Nathan is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
