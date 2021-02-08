“Confessions of a Black Thumb: Plants That I Have Killed (or at Least Seriously Maimed)” will be presented by Dr. Brian Hudelson, director of the UW-Madison Plant Disease Diagnostic

Clinic.

The virtual webinar will be 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 via Zoom. It is a free event, but registration is required.

To register go to: https://go.wisc.edu/fs4qi5

Once registered, you will be sent the webinar connection information the day before the event.

If you have questions about this event, contact Julie Hill, horticulture outreach specialist,

julie.hill@wisc.edu.

To find additional upcoming local and statewide events from Extension, see our calendar:

https://extension.wisc.edu/events/ or visit our Extension Rock County website:

https://rock.extension.wisc.edu/

