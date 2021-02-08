“Confessions of a Black Thumb: Plants That I Have Killed (or at Least Seriously Maimed)” will be presented by Dr. Brian Hudelson, director of the UW-Madison Plant Disease Diagnostic
Clinic.
The virtual webinar will be 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 via Zoom. It is a free event, but registration is required.
To register go to: https://go.wisc.edu/fs4qi5
Once registered, you will be sent the webinar connection information the day before the event.
If you have questions about this event, contact Julie Hill, horticulture outreach specialist,
To find additional upcoming local and statewide events from Extension, see our calendar:
https://extension.wisc.edu/events/ or visit our Extension Rock County website:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.