During this pandemic, stress eating and weight gain are on the rise. We are getting in less activity while doing more emotional eating and drinking. Health clubs require masks and limit class sizes. More time spent at home may mean more snacking, baking, and craving comfort foods. Candy, soda, and alcohol sales have skyrocketed.
Recent reports show up to half of Americans have gained between 5 and 30 pounds since March of 2020. Quarantine has disrupted our normal daily routines and habits. Poor sleep hygiene and lack of sleep can make us hungrier and trigger snacking. According to new reports from the CDC, over 4 in 10 Americans are struggling with mental health. While nutrition may not cure anxiety, there are strategies to boost self-cares. Below are three strategies that can help you gain a handle on emotional eating:
1.) Manage stress. We need to manage our stress in healthy ways. Practice relaxation exercises, deep breathing, and self-care activities. Develop a list of ways to care for yourself without food, like talking to others, listening to music, or going for a walk. Write down a list of five ways to relax or distract yourself that does not involve food. Put lists on your refrigerator, cupboard, mirror. Recognize that food is not a cure for stress, boredom, or anxiety. Stop, take a purposeful pause, and think: what else can I do when I feel stressed, bored, sad, lonely, etc.? Helpful and recommended reading includes: 50 ways to soothe yourself without food by Susan Albers. Need a smartphone app? ‘Calm’ or ‘Insight Timer’ may provide just what you need to unwind.
2.) Remember the K.I.S.S. rule. Keep it safe and simple. While cooking may seem like a daunting task, starting simple may allow you higher chances of success and willingness to continue in your efforts. Brainstorm simple meal ideas ideally made with wholesome ingredients. Use your imagination or the world wide web to create simple and tasty dishes. Ideas for inspiration may include baked potato bar, easy bean tostadas, or an egg frittata. Breakfast bowls are popular, as well as overnight oats. Involve the family to make zucchini boats, a meatless meal (see recipe below), or make-your-own pizzas. Other simple ideas include pesto shrimp and zoodles, chicken lettuce wraps, portabella mushroom pizzas, or healthy tuna melts. Pressed for time? Try a crockpot salsa chicken or make a pot of soup or chili to nosh on all week. Fire up the grill for a grilled salmon and veggies; try marinating chicken breasts to boost flavor. Easy lunch ideas include avocado egg salad, or a healthy pasta salad. Hit up the local farmer’s market for some inspiration (beet salad, anyone?). Make a conscious effort to include a fruit or vegetable with every meal and snack. Involve the kids and enjoy family time while cooking together!
3.) Move more! Latest guidelines recommend trying to move more during the day as opposed to structured activity followed by sitting. Getting your body moving will feel good physically but also give you a mental boost. Exercise helps to maintain lean body mass, burns fat, preserves bone health, and helps you feel strong. A 5-10-minute walk/day is a great place to start. Grab a buddy for some accountability. Simple home workouts include resistance bands, chair-based exercise or you tube videos. Leslie Sansone has fun, motivational walking videos, and Yoga with Adriene is free and popular, for budget-conscious folks. Consider weight-bearing exercises you can do at home including stairs, pushups and wall pushups, sit-ups and planks, wall squats, and lunges. Try stacking habits, doing resistance band exercises for while watching television, or during commercials. Rhythmic activities such as walking and biking are better alternatives to running when concerned about joint pain. Don’t forget to stretch; flexibility exercises are important to prevent injury.
4.) Find Support! Check out Health promotion classes and support groups at UW Health to connect with support that can make these changes sustainable. Learn more at: https://www.uwhealth.org/our-services/center-for-wellness/class-registration-landing/46914
Easy ‘Anytime’ Burritos: these quick burritos are great for breakfast, lunch, or supper. Prep in advance and store in freezer.
Essential Basics:
12 low carb flour tortillas, 1 can black beans, drained and rinsed, 1-2 cups of shredded cheese of choice (Cheddar or other), 1 cup salsa
Optional Add-Ins:
1 can refried beans, 1-2 cups brown rice, cooked, 1 avocado, sliced, 1-2 tomatoes, chopped up, ½ c-1 c raw onions, diced, 1-2 chopped hard-boiled eggs, and ½ c plain nonfat yogurt (or Greek yogurt)
Directions:
Lay Saran Wrap down first (about 10 inches). Lay paper towel down next (will microwave in paper towel to avoid getting soggy). Lay tortilla last. Fill tortilla with portions as desired (1-2 Tbsp of each). Fold tortilla. Wrap in paper towel. Wrap in saran wrap. Freeze and enjoy any time!
To Reheat: Microwave each burrito for 1-2 minutes or more; remove from saran wrap and paper towel immediately. Serve on plate. Enjoy!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.