The Janesville Fire Department’s five fire stations are considered “Safe Havens.” Under Wisconsin Statute 48.195, individuals can safely surrender an infant at a designated safe haven without fear of prosecution for abandonment. The intent of this law is to encourage parents who would otherwise abandon their babies in unsafe environments to relinquish their newborns safely.

Janesville fire stations also serve as safe havens for the community during severe weather events, for individuals who are sick or injured, or for anyone who is in danger or feels threatened in any way.

Janesville’s fire stations are located at the following addresses:

  • Station 1: 303 Milton Avenue, Janesville, WI 53545, (608) 755-3050
  • Station 2: 1545 S. Washington Street, Janesville, WI 53546, (608) 752-2718
  • Station 3: 435 N. Crosby Avenue, Janesville, WI 53548, (608) 752-7736
  • Station 4: 4117 E. Milwaukee Street, Janesville, WI 53546, (608) 752-1660
  • Station 5: 1414 Newport Avenue, Janesville, WI 53545, (608) 752-5815

The Janesville Fire Department intends to provide temporary safe refuge to any child or adult in need. Contact the Fire Department with questions at (608) 755-3050.

