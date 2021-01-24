The Janesville Fire Department’s five fire stations are considered “Safe Havens.” Under Wisconsin Statute 48.195, individuals can safely surrender an infant at a designated safe haven without fear of prosecution for abandonment. The intent of this law is to encourage parents who would otherwise abandon their babies in unsafe environments to relinquish their newborns safely.
Janesville fire stations also serve as safe havens for the community during severe weather events, for individuals who are sick or injured, or for anyone who is in danger or feels threatened in any way.
Janesville’s fire stations are located at the following addresses:
- Station 1: 303 Milton Avenue, Janesville, WI 53545, (608) 755-3050
- Station 2: 1545 S. Washington Street, Janesville, WI 53546, (608) 752-2718
- Station 3: 435 N. Crosby Avenue, Janesville, WI 53548, (608) 752-7736
- Station 4: 4117 E. Milwaukee Street, Janesville, WI 53546, (608) 752-1660
- Station 5: 1414 Newport Avenue, Janesville, WI 53545, (608) 752-5815
The Janesville Fire Department intends to provide temporary safe refuge to any child or adult in need. Contact the Fire Department with questions at (608) 755-3050.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.