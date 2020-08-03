The Friends of Hedberg Public Library will host an outdoor Sidewalk Book Sale on Friday, Aug. 21, and Saturday, Aug. 22, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 316 S. Main St., Janesville.
Used books, DVDs, CDs and more will be available, with most titles priced under $1. Take advantage of a $5 Bag Sale all day Saturday. Please remember to wear a mask and maintain at least 6 feet social distance at all times.
All proceeds benefit the Friends of Hedberg Public Library to support library programs and services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.