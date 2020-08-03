The Friends of Hedberg Public Library will host an outdoor Sidewalk Book Sale on Friday, Aug. 21, and Saturday, Aug. 22, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 316 S. Main St., Janesville.

Used books, DVDs, CDs and more will be available, with most titles priced under $1. Take advantage of a $5 Bag Sale all day Saturday. Please remember to wear a mask and maintain at least 6 feet social distance at all times.

All proceeds benefit the Friends of Hedberg Public Library to support library programs and services.

Load comments