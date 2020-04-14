The Alzheimer’s Association, Wisconsin Chapter is offering free virtual (phone and webinar) programming including care consultations, education programs, and support groups to help Wisconsin caregivers and their families.
“During this challenging time, it’s critical that all Wisconsin caregivers have access to Alzheimer’s Association resources even if they cannot venture out,” said Wendy Betley, senior program director, Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter. “The COVID-19 crisis is altering Americans’ daily lives, but the needs of Alzheimer’s caregivers cannot be put on hold. These online programs allow us to connect with caregivers and provide necessary information even amid the current crisis.”
State-wide virtual (phone and webinar) programs include:
• Wisconsin Men’s Caregiver Support Groups
• Wisconsin Statewide Telephone Support Group
• Wisconsin Support Group: Family Members of Loved Ones in Facilities
• Wisconsin Support Group: Caregivers of individuals in the early stages of Alzheimer’s or dementia
• Wisconsin FTD Caregiver Support Groups
• Wisconsin Support Group: Grupo de Apoyo de Milwaukee en UCC
• Early Stage Alzheimers’ education programs (various)
• Education programs for family caregivers (various)
For a complete list of upcoming programs, or to register for a program, visit alz.org/crf.
In addition to the virtual education classes, the Alzheimer’s Association offers online community resources at alz.org including ALZConnected®, a free online community where people living with Alzheimer’s, caregivers, family and friends can ask questions, get advice and find support.
The Alzheimer’s Association free, 24/7 Helpline (800.272.3900) offers around-the-clock support for caregivers and families impacted by Alzheimer’s and all dementia.
