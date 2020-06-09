The following Milton High School students received scholarships or awards:
Bill Schrank Scholarship – Conner Thipphayoth and Nichole Williams
National Choral Award – Gracie Schoen
Choir Letters – Karisa Chesebro, Kaylee Michaels, Aurora Preglar, Grace Ruggles, Alexia Slagle, Kyla Swanson, Tim Wallace
Service Bar – Julianna Crandall (3rd year), Carolina Herrera (2nd year), Marissa Jaskula (2nd year), Madison Manor (2nd year), Sam Munger (3rd year), Eleanor Parker (2nd year), Lauren Pierce (3rd year), Alexandra Pingel (2nd year), Kelly Ploszaj (3rd year), Gracie Schoen (3rd year)
2 Rating – Lauren Pierce and Carolina Herrera made it to state solo/ensemble and participated in the state virtual contest and received a 2 rating for their solos.
