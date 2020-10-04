The League of Women Voters-Whitewater Area invites the public to attend a virtual presentation, “Is Past Prologue? Polling and Forecasting in the 2020 Election."
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater political science professor Dr. Eric Loepp will be the presenter at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.
To attend live, please join the webinar by using the URL: http://bit.ly/ElectionProgramZoom.
Passcode: 082754.
Or, join us by telephone: Dial (312) 626-6799,
Webinar ID: 958 8818 2881,
Passcode: 082754.
This event will be recorded and afterwards will be made available to the public.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues and influences public policy through education and advocacy.
