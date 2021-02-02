The Janesville Noon Rotary club selected Milton High School students Lucille Jaloszynski and Hailee Shores as January 2021 Students of the Month.
Jaloszynski, daughter of Lucille and Tory Jalosynski of Janesville, is an active member of the National Honor Society and the Health Occupations Students of America. An advocate dedicated to raising awareness for mental health, she is also a member of Milton’s “Raise Your Voice” Club. Jaloszynski mentors incoming students and serves on the Link Crew. An active athlete, she enjoys canoeing and water skiing. She also plays basketball and Varsity track and field for the Red Hawks. In her spare time, she volunteers for St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Jaloszynski has not committed to a specific college or university at this time. She is planning to continue her education beyond high school by pursuing her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in biomedical engineering. Ideally, she said she wants go on to med school to pursue her goal of practicing rural medicine.
Hailee Shores, daughter of Heather and Nicholas Shores of Janesville, currently serves as secretary for the National Honor Society. She is also a member of the National Spanish Honor Society. Shores is an active participant in the Future Business Leaders of America, placing second and qualifying for state last year. She plans to continue with FBLA again this year. Shores has been on the MHS poms team all four years of high school. Outside of her academic and extracurricular commitments, Shores volunteers at MercyHealth Hospital and Trauma Center, the Salvation Army and at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.
Following graduation, Shores plans to attend a college or university to study biology and film
