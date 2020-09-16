POW/MIA Table at VFW 9362

The Prisoner of War/Missing in Action table, usually set during the annual vigil at VFW Post 9362 at 349 S. Walker Way, contains items that have specific meaning, including a slice of lemon and salt.

 File

National Prisoner of War (POW)/Missing In Action (MIA) Recognition Day was established in 1979 through a proclamation signed by President Jimmy Carter.

Since then, each subsequent president has issued an annual proclamation commemorating the third Friday in September as National POW/MIA Recognition Day.

A national-level ceremony is held on every National POW/MIA Recognition Day. Traditionally held at the Pentagon, it features members from each branch of military service and participation from high-ranking officials.

In addition to the national-level ceremony, observances of National POW/MIA Recognition Day are held across the country on military installations, ships at sea, state capitols, schools and veterans’ facilities. Local POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremonies share a common purpose: Honoring those who were held captive and returned, as well as those who remain missing.

Tags

Load comments