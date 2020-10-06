Two area nonprofits, the Children's Museum of Rock County (CMRC) and the Sterling North Society, have partnered to launch “Where’s Rascal?,” a virtual scavenger hunt.
Beloved by generations of Rock County elementary students, Rascal is both the title of Rock County author Sterling North’s autobiographical novel and the name of his pet raccoon. North’s childhood home in Edgerton, has been restored by the Sterling North Society and serves as the site of the Society’s literary center, museum, and educational programs.
“The Sterling North Society is so excited that Rascal is going to be visiting places around Rock County,” said Betty Leonard, president of the Sterling North Society. “We encourage people who have not read Sterling North's book “Rascal” to get a copy at the library.”
Rascal, a 3-foot tall wooden cutout raccoon, created by Custom Expressions of Janesville, will spend one week at 11 different “selfie spot” locations in Rock County.
The CMRC will post three clues each week to its Facebook event: “Where’s Rascal?” regarding Rascal’s upcoming location and informing participants when Rascal moves to the next “selfie spot.”
Participants must then find Rascal, take a selfie, and post it to the “Where’s Rascal?” event with the hashtag #CMRCRascal to be entered for a prize drawing. Prize drawings will occur each week, with a grand prize drawing for Janesville Jets’ swag, delivered to the winner by a Janesville Jets player, at the conclusion of the event. The scavenger hunt kicks concludes on Saturday, December 19.
For more information on the CMRC and “Where’s Rascal?” visit www.kidsatplayrc.com and the Children’s Museum of Rock County Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.