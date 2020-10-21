Gabriel Szerlong of Milton has been named to take over the Edward Jones office at 107 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville. Szerlong assumes the position of financial advisor from Courtney Perakis.

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. The firm's 19,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.2 trillion in client assets under care.

