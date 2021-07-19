Grandstand acts at the Rock County 4-H Fair, July 27-Aug. 1 include
- The Britins, a Beatles tribute band: 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 28.
- Steve Meisner, polka music with room for dancing in front of the grandstand: 5 p.m. Thursday, July 29.
- Kids from Wisconsin: 8 p.m. Thursday, July 29.
- Runaway June: 8 p.m. Friday, July 30.
- Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 31.
- Big League Bullriders, professional bull riding: 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1.
- Patrons can watch any grandstand act for free with admission at the gate.
- For more information on the shows, visit rockcounty4hfair.com.
Carnival information
- Tuesday – $2 Per Ride Per Person (Noon – 6 p.m.)
- Wednesday – Wristband $30 (Noon – 11 p.m.)
- Thursday – Wristband $30 (Noon – 11 p.m.)
- Friday Special – Admission/Rides Package $28 (Noon — 11 p.m.) Package includes gate admission and carnival wristband.
- Saturday – $2 Per Ride Per Person (Noon – 6 p.m.)
- Sunday – Last Blast Wristband $30 (Noon – 8 p.m.)
Fair judging is ongoing. Here are some of the judging times:
- 5:30 p.m. Tuesday – Swine showmanship
- 8:30 a.m. Wednesday – Rabbit showmanship
- Noon Thursday – Sheep show
- 9 a.m. Friday – Dairy showmanship & color breeds
- 5 p.m. Friday – Goat showmanship
- 10 a.m. Saturday – Dog agility show
- 6 p.m. Saturday – Beef showmanship
The fairgrounds is located at 1301 Craig Ave, Janesville.