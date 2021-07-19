Grandstand acts at the Rock County 4-H Fair, July 27-Aug. 1 include

  • The Britins, a Beatles tribute band: 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 28.
  • Steve Meisner, polka music with room for dancing in front of the grandstand: 5 p.m. Thursday, July 29.
  • Kids from Wisconsin: 8 p.m. Thursday, July 29.
  • Runaway June: 8 p.m. Friday, July 30.
  • Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 31.
  • Big League Bullriders, professional bull riding: 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1.
  • Patrons can watch any grandstand act for free with admission at the gate.
  • For more information on the shows, visit rockcounty4hfair.com.

Carnival information

  • Tuesday – $2 Per Ride Per Person (Noon – 6 p.m.)
  • Wednesday – Wristband $30 (Noon – 11 p.m.)
  • Thursday – Wristband $30 (Noon – 11 p.m.)
  • Friday Special – Admission/Rides Package $28 (Noon — 11 p.m.) Package includes gate admission and carnival wristband.
  • Saturday – $2 Per Ride Per Person (Noon – 6 p.m.)
  • Sunday – Last Blast Wristband $30 (Noon – 8 p.m.)

Fair judging is ongoing. Here are some of the judging times:

  • 5:30 p.m. Tuesday – Swine showmanship
  • 8:30 a.m. Wednesday – Rabbit showmanship
  • Noon Thursday – Sheep show
  • 9 a.m. Friday – Dairy showmanship & color breeds
  • 5 p.m. Friday – Goat showmanship
  • 10 a.m. Saturday – Dog agility show
  • 6 p.m. Saturday – Beef showmanship

The fairgrounds is located at 1301 Craig Ave, Janesville.

