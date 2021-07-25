The following Milton students earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in a hybrid ceremony on May 14-15, 2021.
CheyAnn Knudsen graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in elementary education.
Courtney Holt graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in elementary education.
Yasmine Roy graduated with a Bachelor of Science in criminology.
Nicole Schmidt graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in elementary education.
Bill Whitford graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in liberal studies.
Joshua Groninger graduated with an Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts.
Abby Hamman graduated with an Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts.
Travis Lambert graduated with an Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts.
Maggie Rice graduated with a Master of Science in environmental safety and health.
Baily Topp graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in social work.
Cody Vieth graduated with an Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts.
On Friday, May 14, students were recorded crossing the stage at either Young Auditorium or Kachel Fieldhouse in cap and gown as their names were read. Then, on Saturday, May 15, a recorded ceremony - students crossing the stage - was shared online, allowing graduates to watch with their friends and family members.
More than 1,500 students received degrees this May, including 1,458 from the Whitewater campus and 94 from the Rock County campus.
The graduating class included 12 international students, 99 military veterans and 122 nontraditional students, defined as undergraduate students who are 25 years of age or older. In addition, 150 self-identified students with disabilities received degrees.