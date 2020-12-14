With days remaining in this year’s campaign, donations to The Salvation Army’s Red Kettles in Rock County are at 17% of the total goal. Since launching in mid-September, two months earlier than usual, the Rescue Christmas Red Kettle Campaign has raised $35,000 and needs to raise $169,000 to reach this year’s goal.
At the same time, Rock County Coordinator Major Tom McDowell said, “Based on the increased service we’ve already provided this year due to the pandemic, we expect to serve over 100% more people this holiday season.”
People can donate in several ways including:
• Visit www.RescueChristmas.org.
• Donate digitally with Apple Pay or Google Pay at any Red Kettle.
• Send a check to your local Salvation Army corps at 514 Sutherland Ave. Janesville, WI 53545.
