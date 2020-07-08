Blackhawk Technical College students from Milton named to the President’s List for Spring 2020 include: Madalyn Box, Nursing; Ashley Brown, Foundations of Teacher Education; Nicholas Brown, Foundations of Teacher Education; Mackenzie Capelle, Nursing Assistant; Brandon Coleman, Electric Power Distribution; Elizabeth Czerwonka, Early Childhood Education; Thomas Holman, Automotive Technician; Dawson Holmberg, Diesel & Heavy EquipmentTechnician; McHanna Markham, Early Childhood Education; Wrage Marzahl, Culinary Arts; Nathan Payton, Start College Now; Christian Peters, IT-Network Specialist; Meghan Phillips, Nursing; Theresa Phillips, Nursing (non-clinical); Chelsie Schyvinck, Medical Administrative Coder; Kensie Stoikes, DMS; Wyatt Stoller, Welding; Laura Sweeney, Nursing; and Brandon Tornow, Fire Protection Technician.
Students on the President’s List were enrolled in nine or more credit hours earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
