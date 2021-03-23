Amanda Stefl, owner and winemaker of Timber Hill Winery in Milton is among the panelists for a virtual Women’s History Month Panel - Women in Business in Rock County via Zoom. The event is noon Monday March 29. To register, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAtd-ygrD0vG9WA-VRuKXIzkAtytOqqHImo
