Maybe you are an avid reader but you’re looking for a challenge or something different. Or, maybe you think a good book is a good idea but you somehow can’t motivate yourself to get started.
Welcome the Milton Public Library 2021 reading challenge.
- Read a book about the Underground Railroad. Why is that important? What does that have to do with Milton? (This may also lead you to the Milton House.)
- Read a book set in Wisconsin.
- Read a young adult and an adult book written by the same author.
- Read a popular author that you’ve never read before.
- Read a cozy mystery.
- Read a book recommended by a MPL librarian. (Check out Goodreads.)
- Listen to an audiobook (use Hoopla and Libby.)
- Read a book by a Wisconsin author.
- Read a book set in a small town.
- Read a book set in college.
- Read the first in a series that is at least 10 books long.
- Read a book with a cover that is mostly orange, blue, or green (the colors of the MPL logo.)
- Read a book with a title that starts with the letter M.
- Read a book about or with a library, librarian or books.
- Grab and read a random book from the library’s new books collection.
- Need help finding a book? Call the library at (608) 868-7462.
