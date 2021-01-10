Milton Public Library sign

Maybe you are an avid reader but you’re looking for a challenge or something different. Or, maybe you think a good book is a good idea but you somehow can’t motivate yourself to get started.

Welcome the Milton Public Library 2021 reading challenge.

  • Read a book about the Underground Railroad. Why is that important? What does that have to do with Milton? (This may also lead you to the Milton House.)
  • Read a book set in Wisconsin.
  • Read a young adult and an adult book written by the same author.
  • Read a popular author that you’ve never read before.
  • Read a cozy mystery.
  • Read a book recommended by a MPL librarian. (Check out Goodreads.)
  • Listen to an audiobook (use Hoopla and Libby.)
  • Read a book by a Wisconsin author.
  • Read a book set in a small town.
  • Read a book set in college.
  • Read the first in a series that is at least 10 books long.
  • Read a book with a cover that is mostly orange, blue, or green (the colors of the MPL logo.)
  • Read a book with a title that starts with the letter M.
  • Read a book about or with a library, librarian or books.
  • Grab and read a random book from the library’s new books collection.
  • Need help finding a book? Call the library at (608) 868-7462.
