The Gathering Place, closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is getting creative with entertainment outdoors or at home. Here is a list of upcoming events.
Pastries on the Patio
Join Mary JJ at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays, Sept. 8 and 22 on the patio for good conversation and sweet treats. Social distancing will be followed. Masks are required except when eating. Call TGP at 608-868-3500 for reservations.
Book and/or Puzzle Exchange
If you are looking for a book to read or a puzzle to tackle you can come to The Gathering Place front driveway any Wednesday from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. We will have a table of books outside (unless it’s raining hard!). You can pull up in the front of the building or in the parking lot and look through the books/puzzles. Feel free to take home one or two at a time. You may also return books/puzzles to us. There will be a plastic tote box to put returns. We will do this every Wednesday until we open again.
Music Under the Oaks
Join us outside for a concert under the oaks on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 1:30 p.m. Jaimie Rudnitzky will be here with his karaoke machine to sing your favorite songs and have you sing along. We will be outside in the shade. Please bring your own lawn chair. Spaces will be set up to keep everyone 6 feet apart. Masks will not required while you are seated. There is no charge. The building will be closed so you will not be able to use the restrooms. The raindate for this event is Thursday, September 17 at 1:30 p.m.
The Gathering Place is a nonprofit senior activity center at 715 Campus St. All ages may participate. See www.gatheringplacemilton.com for more information. For more information call (608) 868-3500.
