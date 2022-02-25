The plant science course of Milton High School covers many different topics and aspects of plants.
Topics include crop and plant production, greenhouse, germination, soil, and the best of all... Christmas yrees!
Many of the plant science students agree, saying that the Christmas tree unit has been their favorite unit so far. A fellow plant science student, Marce Lemerond, stated that the Christmas tree holiday arrangement lab was their favorite yet.
This consisted of creating our own holiday arrangements from evergreen trees.
We were able to decorate our arrangements with ornaments and other festive decorations, and then take them home.
The aquaponics lettuce lab is another interesting example, as fellow student Cassidy Laufenberg explained.
“It was very interesting to taste and examine the different lettuce types, and we even got to make a salad to eat,” she said.
This lab consisted of testing lettuce from our aquaponics system. We then determined and ranked texture and taste of these lettuces.
Another great lab we have had is the soil lab, where we tested different soil types and determined if they were classified as clay, sand, silt, or a mixture.
Our greenhouse is a great place to grow our great quality plants to be sold. Plant science students are able to plant the seedlings and plugs, which will then grow into a beautiful plant.