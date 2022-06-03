garage salesMilton will hold its citywide garage sales on Saturday, June 4. A map showing the location of each sale and a list of participating addresses is on the Visit Milton Facebook page.
Milton House and Underground Railroad presentationThe Rock County Genealogical Society is holding a virtual presentation on the Milton House and the Underground Railroad from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14.
Presented by Keighton Klos, “Interests of the Highest Value: The Milton House and The Underground Railroad” will talk about the historic house and its role in the Underground Railroad.
Participants will learn about the last certified Underground Railroad site open to the public in Wisconsin and how it was kept secret. The presentation will also touch on the legacy of Joseph Goodrich and the Milton House Museum.
The presenter Klos is the Executive Director of the museum and has over eight years of experience in the museum field.
For a Zoom link or to download the program handout, visit rcgswi.org.
Father’s Day vintage car show
The Rock County Historical Society will host a Father’s Day Vintage Car Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Father’s Day—Sunday, June 19—at the historical society campus, 426 N. Jackson St.
The show will display vintage makes and models of cars through 2008. Vintage General Motors-made vehicles will also be displayed to celebrate the legacy of GM in Janesville.