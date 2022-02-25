Milton FFA and students restored a 1952 Allis Chalmers WD tractor over the past year.
Approximately 100 Milton High School students worked on it over the course of two full school years during COVID. All engine classes other than Engines I worked on the tractor, with the assistance of Matt Lee, the engines teacher.
The students had to deal with a lot of challenges putting the tractor all together. They had to do an entire top engine rebuild, replace the ignition system, and rebuild the carburetor.
“We used a lot of WD-40 and troubleshooting skills,” recalled Zackary Lenoard, an MHS student that helped on the tractor.
Other students recalled being excited and remembered learning a lot of new experiences, as everything was hands-on work. Johnson Tractor of Janesville donated parts.
After announcing the tractor was finished, the Milton FFA sold tickets to raffle off the tractor. The tractor was put on display all summer, from going through Milton’s 4th of July parade to being on display at the annual Rock River Thresheree. There were roughly 300 tickets sold in total.
The grand prize went to John Pregont of Milton. There were also second and third place prizes of $500 and $250.
Milton students are planning on working on another tractor in subsequent years.