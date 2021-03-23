As it became more and more apparent that COVID-19 is an extremely dangerous pandemic, masks mandates began appearing. Not long ago, people were being encouraged to wear two masks.
To complicate the matter, some medical experts claim masks are highly effective in fighting the disease, while others are equally adamant masks are basically ineffective and could themselves cause health problems.
I'm not going to get into the pro and con arguments regarding masks, but I do want to mention some benefits of mask-wearing that many people probably haven't considered.
Firstly, if I'm planning to rob a bank or participate in a riot, a mask will go a long way in concealing my identity. With my nose, mouth, crooked teeth, and double-chin pretty much hidden, I'll be fairly incognito. And since so many others are wearing masks, I definitely won't 'stand out in a crowd.'
Secondly, since I have to wear a mask in public, my face is currently going 'commando.' I feel no need to cover it with a liquid foundation, rouge (a.k.a. blusher), and face powder. I don't even have to bother putting on lipstick, since no one in stores or on the streets even sees my lips. (That currently makes the old saying, “Read my lips,” out of vogue.)
Along this same line, no one can see the latest huge pimple on my nose or the fresh paper-cut on my upper lip from licking envelopes.
Thirdly, when I wear a mask, no one knows if I'm smiling, frowning, or even sticking out my tongue.
And, fourthly, COVID-19 masks can provide me with extra income in a highly creative way.
I'm a dedicated non-sewer, so I wouldn't be earning money by making and selling cloth masks. (I firmly believe needles are for giving shots and nothing else.)
I can accumulate cash simply by 'hiring out' to area grocery stores as a 'plastic bag opener.'
I get frustrated when it takes me forever to open those stubborn bags to house my bananas or grapes. Just last week, I talked to a fellow shopper who was struggling to open his plastic bag.
I told him someone suggested I crumple the bag in my hands before trying to open it. However, I've tried that, and it usually doesn't work.
Another shopper said, “Grab both corners of the top [of the bag] or both handles, depending on the bag, and then pull outward to stretch the plastic a bit. Works like magic.” (For some people.)
I hesitate to publicly admit this, but I've resorted to my old, 'tried and true,' bag-opening technique in spite of COVID-19. Fighting off guilt, I lift my mask, wet my fingers on my tongue, and easily open the bags with my spit-covered fingers.
As a store's 'courtesy employee,' I would sling a canteen full of water over my shoulder and help customers open plastic bags, guilt and frustration free.
I love this quote I spotted recently: “Sorry I haven't gotten anything done today. I've been in the Produce Department trying to open this stupid plastic bag.”
Leanne Lippincott-Wuerthele, a native of Milton, who has lived in Minnesota and Iowa, has been writing Sunny Side Up for about 40 years. A graduate of Milton Union High School and Milton College, she has written four books. She has two children, three stepchildren, and a blended family that includes 11 grandkids.
