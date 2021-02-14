Two Milton students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison during a virtual commencement ceremony on Dec. 13, 2020.
They are:
Gabe Hanna, School of Education, Bachelor of Science-Theatre and Drama, Theatre and Drama, Dominic Thompson, College of Engineering, Master of Engineering, Engineering,
The ceremony was online because of the coronavirus pandemic.
