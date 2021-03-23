Waffle Fry Skillet Chicken Nachos {child_byline}EasyHomeMeals.com{/child_byline} {p align=”center”}Ingredients
- 1 bag frozen waffle cut French fries 2 cups frozen pulled chicken breast, thawed 1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese 1 cup Mexican blend shredded cheese 1 cup fresh Pico de Gallo, excess liquid drained off 1 medium avocado – peeled, pit removed and diced 1/2 cup sliced black olives 1/4 cup sour cream Chopped green onions, for garnish
Directions
- Preheat oven to 425ºF. Place the waffle fries in a single layer in a large cast iron skillet. Place in the oven and bake for 20 minutes. Remove the skillet from the oven and top the waffle fries with the pulled chicken and both cheeses. Place the pan back in the oven for 3 minutes or until the cheese is melted. Remove the skillet from the oven and top with Pico de Gallo, avocado, olives, sour cream and green onions. Serve immediately.
