Kids and teens with anxiety may be dealing with a variety of issues including excessive worry or fearfulness, problems sleeping, headaches, stomach issues, anger or avoiding regular activities. Dr. Kathleen Hipke will share how you can help your kids and teens better understand and manage their anxiety. Dr. Hipke is a psychologist, associated with SSM Health Dean Medical Group, she earned her master’s degree and Ph.D. from Arizona State University.
This talk will be held on Thursday, March 11, at 5:30 p.m. To register for this free online workshop, go to stoughtonhealth.com and click on “Classes and Events.” Participants will receive a class link (Zoom meeting) and call in phone number. Questions? Contact Jen at (608) 877-3485.
This is an informational session, not intended to take the place of professional medical advice. Visit us on Facebook or stoughtonhealth.com to learn about other upcoming health education events. To hear more from other health experts, go to our website and click on “Health Talk Podcasts.”
