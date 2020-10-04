The Sterling North Society, Ltd. in Edgerton has received a $50,000 endowment from David North, son of author and editor Sterling North.
Members of the North family have regularly contributed smaller amounts over the years, as have many other members of the society. This endowment is specifically designed to help protect the society’s future.
As the endowment fund increases, the society’s board of directors will decide how to use its dividends and capital growth to meet the society’s objectives. The money will be managed by Gilder, Gagnon and Howe, a New York firm.
Sterling North wrote “Rascal,” an autobiographical story about raising a raccoon. More than 2.5 million copies have been sold and the book was made into a film by Walt Disney and released in 1969.
In the 1990s, North’s childhood home at 409 W. Rollin St. in Edgerton was restored to its 1917 appearance by the Sterling North Society and transformed into a museum.
David North lives in Virginia and works for the Immigration Department. He and his sister, Arielle North Olson, an author of children’s books who lives in Missouri, have been back to visit their father’s home in Edgerton on many occasions.
The Sterling North home over the last few years has averaged 650 visitors each season. Visitors come from all parts of the world to visit Sterling North’s home, including Japan in which an animated cartoon version of Rascal the raccoon is very popular.
Due to COVID-19, the museum is closed for the season.
